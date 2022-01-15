Submit a Tip
Earthquake reported near Elgin, SC’s 16th in a month

An earthquake was reported near Elgin early Saturday, marking South Carolina's 16th quake in...
An earthquake was reported near Elgin early Saturday, marking South Carolina's 16th quake in the past month.(SCEMD/USGS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Another earthquake was reported in South Carolina early Saturday.

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 1.8 quake was confirmed near the Elgin area at around 6:25 a.m.

FIRST ALERT | South Carolina’s fault lines and earthquake history

Per USGS data, it marks the 16th quake the state has seen since Dec. 20, 2021.

Most of the quakes were reported in the Elgin and Lugoff areas - while two others were confirmed to have happened in the Lowcountry.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

