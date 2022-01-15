Earthquake reported near Elgin, SC’s 16th in a month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Another earthquake was reported in South Carolina early Saturday.

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 1.8 quake was confirmed near the Elgin area at around 6:25 a.m.

Per USGS data, it marks the 16th quake the state has seen since Dec. 20, 2021.

Most of the quakes were reported in the Elgin and Lugoff areas - while two others were confirmed to have happened in the Lowcountry.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

