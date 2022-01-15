Colts LB, Lake View native Darius Leonard named First-Team AP All Pro

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the fourth straight season, one of the Pee Dee’s own will hold one of the NFL’s highest honors.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker and Lake View native Darius Leonard was named a first-team All-Pro on Friday by The Associated Press. He was also named to the 2022 Pro Bowl roster last month.

In addition to his fourth straight appearance on the list, it’s also the third consecutive year he’s been named to the first team.

Leonard played a major role in the Colts defense with eight forced fumbles and four interceptions - becoming the first NFL player in history to do both in a single season.

He also tallied three fumble recoveries, 122 tackles and four pass break-ups.

Leonard is also considered a frontrunner for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, which will be handed out during Super Bowl weekend.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.