Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Colts LB, Lake View native Darius Leonard named First-Team AP All Pro

By Gabe McDonald and Michael Owens
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the fourth straight season, one of the Pee Dee’s own will hold one of the NFL’s highest honors.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker and Lake View native Darius Leonard was named a first-team All-Pro on Friday by The Associated Press. He was also named to the 2022 Pro Bowl roster last month.

In addition to his fourth straight appearance on the list, it’s also the third consecutive year he’s been named to the first team.

Leonard played a major role in the Colts defense with eight forced fumbles and four interceptions - becoming the first NFL player in history to do both in a single season.

He also tallied three fumble recoveries, 122 tackles and four pass break-ups.

Leonard is also considered a frontrunner for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, which will be handed out during Super Bowl weekend.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch in effect for Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued for the Pee Dee ahead of freezing rain
Arrested were: Rosemarie Oldham, 46, Phillip L. Shuler, 48, Taylor E. Parrott, 25, and Dylan...
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office multi-unit drug investigation nets 4 arrests
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
A vehicle collided with a building late Wednesday night in the Surfside Beach area.
One hurt after vehicle collides with building in Surfside Beach area

Latest News

CCU guard Arin Freeman
CCU women fall on the road at Little Rock, 54-50
Scotland County native, Georgia RB Zamir White declares for NFL Draft
Scotland County native, Georgia RB Zamir White declares for NFL Draft
Vince Cole scored a career high 25 points in the loss.
Coastal Carolina men fall on the road at App State, 61-60
CCU linebackers Teddy Gallagher and Silas Kelly and receiver Kam Brown
CCU’s Gallagher, Kelly, Brown among 16 Sun Belt players to play in Hula & Tropical Bowls