Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued as 9-year-old boy allegedly abducted by 18-year-old girl in N.C.

The Durham Police Department is searching for missing child Andrake Zacharich Paulk.
An AMBER Alert has been issued as a 9-year-old boy has allegedly been abducted by an...
An AMBER Alert has been issued as a 9-year-old boy has allegedly been abducted by an 18-year-old girl in Durham, North Carolina.(KWCH 12)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued as a 9-year-old boy has allegedly been abducted by an 18-year-old girl in Durham, North Carolina.

Officials have not provided a picture of the boy.

The Durham Police Department is searching for missing child Andrake Zacharich Paulk.

Andrake Zacharich Paulk is a 9-year-old Black male, approximately 4 feet tall, weighing 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants

Allegedly, there is one abductor: 18-year-old Ta’Daisa Georgia-Anna Paulk.

Ta’Daisa Georgia-Anna Paulk is described as a Black, female, 5′7″ tall, weighing 235 pounds.   She has orange and black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange sweater.

The suspected vehicle is a white 2020 Nissan Altima with North Carolina license tag number HJK3628.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 560-4600, 911 or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch in effect for Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued for the Pee Dee ahead of freezing rain
Arrested were: Rosemarie Oldham, 46, Phillip L. Shuler, 48, Taylor E. Parrott, 25, and Dylan...
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office multi-unit drug investigation nets 4 arrests
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
A vehicle collided with a building late Wednesday night in the Surfside Beach area.
One hurt after vehicle collides with building in Surfside Beach area

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 5 Pee Dee residents sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
.
VIDEO: McMaster declares state of emergency in SC ahead of winter storm
.
VIDEO: Pregnant woman dies after being involved in Florence County crash
.
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand nonprofit for teens in need of new vehicle after weekend crash