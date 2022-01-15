Man dead after vehicle strikes tree in Horry County
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a crash in Horry County early Saturday.
Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 3:40 a.m. in the area of Bombing Range Road and Shag Bark Lane.
Pye said a 2018 Toyota sedan was traveling south on Bombing Range Road when it ran off the road left and struck a tree. The driver was killed as a result.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy later identified the driver as 52-year-old Pedro Torres, of Longs.
No other details were immediately available.
