United Way of Horry County Seeks Volunteers for United to Read

CONWAY, SC (RELEASE) -On February 10, United Way of Horry County will partner with Horry County Schools to host its sixth annual reading event, United to Read, in first-grade classrooms across Horry County. United to Read raises awareness of the importance of early literacy and celebrates reading.

For 2022, volunteers will read Spaghetti in a Hot Dog Bun: Having the Courage To Be Who You Are by Maria Dismondy. This year, volunteers will be back in the classroom.

Every first-grade classroom in Horry County, whether in school or online, will have a volunteer to read to their class. Over 140 volunteers are needed for all schools across the county. To participate in the event, sign up here. A background check will be required. For more information on the event, please reach out to Heather Downing at Heather@unitedwayhorry.org.

