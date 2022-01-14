Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

United Way of Horry County Seeks Volunteers for United to Read

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, SC (RELEASE) -On February 10, United Way of Horry County will partner with Horry County Schools to host its sixth annual reading event, United to Read, in first-grade classrooms across Horry County. United to Read raises awareness of the importance of early literacy and celebrates reading.

For 2022, volunteers will read Spaghetti in a Hot Dog Bun: Having the Courage To Be Who You Are by Maria Dismondy. This year, volunteers will be back in the classroom.

Every first-grade classroom in Horry County, whether in school or online, will have a volunteer to read to their class. Over 140 volunteers are needed for all schools across the county. To participate in the event, sign up here. A background check will be required. For more information on the event, please reach out to Heather Downing at Heather@unitedwayhorry.org.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch in effect for Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued for the Pee Dee ahead of freezing rain
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
A vehicle collided with a building late Wednesday night in the Surfside Beach area.
One hurt after vehicle collides with building in Surfside Beach area
Arrested were: Rosemarie Oldham, 46, Phillip L. Shuler, 48, Taylor E. Parrott, 25, and Dylan...
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office multi-unit drug investigation nets 4 arrests
Injuries were reported after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole early Thursday morning in...
Vehicle slams into utility pole in Conway area, one sent to hospital

Latest News

gst
Crave Italian Oven & Bar- Part 1
gst
Fitness Fun with Derrion: ISI in North Myrtle Beach Part 1
gst
Crave Italian Oven & Bar- Part 3
gst
Crave Italian Oven & Bar- Part 4