S.C. to receive over $274M to address bridge needs under Biden infrastructure law

Under the program, South Carolina will receive $274.3 million to improve about 475 bridges in poor condition and preserve and improve the more than 4,750 bridges in fair condition in the state.(Live 5 News)
By Nick Doria
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WMBF) – Millions in federal funds are coming to South Carolina to help address highway bridge needs.

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program.

The $27 billion program, which will be administered by the Federal Highway Administration, will repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 bridges across the United States.

Part of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed in November, officials say the program is the single-largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“This record amount of funding, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will allow states and tribal governments to fix the bridges most in need of repair,” Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said. “It will also modernize bridges to withstand the effects of climate change and to make them safer for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians.”

Under the program, South Carolina will receive $274.3 million to improve about 475 bridges in poor condition and preserve and improve the more than 4,750 bridges in fair condition in the state.

Biden plans to speak Friday about progress made in implementing the infrastructure law.

The White House issued a fact sheet in advance of Biden’s remarks that details how the administration is preparing to distribute infrastructure funds.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

