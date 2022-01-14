Submit a Tip
Rodney Atkins, LoCash added to Carolina Country Music Fest lineup

Rodney Atkins and Locash were added to Carolina Country Music Fest lineup on Friday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two more acts were added to this year’s Carolina Country Music Fest lineup on Friday.

The festival announced that Roney Atkins and LoCash would be joining the growing roster of performers heading to Myrtle Beach from June 9-12.

Atkins has eight top-five singles, six No. 1 hits and over one billion career on-demand streams, according to CCMF. Some of those hits songs include “Watching You” and “These Are My People.”

LoCash, a duo made up of Chris Lucas and Preston Brust, are known for top-10 hits including “I Love This Life,” “I Know Somebody” and “One Big Country Song.”

Both will join a growing list of performers at this year’s event, including headliners Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Keith Urban.

Tickets for the festival are still on sale.

Click here for more information.

