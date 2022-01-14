Providing warmth and comfort: Horry County women gather to make hundreds of blankets, need more donations

Submit a Tip
By Madison Martin
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In a quiet senior center in Horry County, dozens of women work persistently to provide warmth and comfort to people from all walks of life.

Created in September of 2021, the Crafty Angels of the Strand have managed to crochet, knit and quilt more than 1,000 items of comfort.

The group is comprised of dozens of women who use their talents to create lap blankets, scarves, hats, Quilts of Valor, and even blankets for animals in shelters.

“When you were a child - the thing that you needed the most when something bad happened, or there was a bad storm? Your blanket. For comfort, and for warmth,” founder April Logan explained. “And we still need it, even as adults.”

The items go to help folks through Meals on Wheels, Project Linus, Help4Kids, and many other area organizations.

“Anybody that’s asked us for items - we’ve hit their numbers, plus more. We’ve honored every single one that someone’s asked us,” Logan said.

Each warm item comes with a pair of crocheted wings and a cross. It’s a satisfying way for many of the women, who’ve taken up the hobby for a varying number of years, to give back.

“They’re homeless, they’re needy, they’re cold. They don’t have anything. And I have so much that I don’t need a thing,” said Susan Feldman, a volunteer who’s been crocheting for over 50 years. “I feel this is a God-given talent that I can share with someone, to help them - make them warm, comfort a child.”

Logan said they’d recently received a request to supply 400 to 500 blankets for hospitalized children.

“They just need our help. And so we’re here, and so we’re going to do it,” Logan said. “We need sponsors, we need donations - we need the community’s help to make it happen.”

You can help the Crafty Angels of the Strand by going to their Facebook page to donate or join as a needleworker. They also accept donations of materials directly at the South Strand Senior Center in Surfside Beach.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

