Police: 2 wanted for bank fraud, conspiracy ring in Florence

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Nijah Dayshawn Malik Fortune and Qiabeon Rynal James.

According to FPD, Fortune and James have outstanding warrants for bank fraud and conspiracy regarding multiple incidents between July 25, 2021, and August 5, 2021, at banks in the Florence area.

Investigators allege Fortune and James are the two main suspects in a bank fraud and conspiracy ring, in which the subjects deposit counterfeit checks into various bank accounts and withdraw funds from other locations.

Contact Cpl. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com with information on Fortune or James’ location.

