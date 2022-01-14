NCDOT preparing roads for winter weather as storm approaches

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Preparations for winter weather continued Friday in North Carolina as a storm is set to bring icy roads and freezing rain early Sunday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they’re pretty much done preparing roads in Scotland County. Among other tasks, crews poured around 6,000 gallons of salt brine to prevent the roads from freezing over. That’s of the 175,000 tons of salt and sand as well as the 2 million gallons of brine NCDOT says its stores at its facilities.

The agency also said more than 3,200 specially-trained employees are working to help prepare the roads for the winter weather.

“We are ready to tackle the storm with snow plows and salt and sand spreaders depending on what happens,” said NCDOT spokesperson Andrew Barksdale. “We have to wait and see what happens. We will work overtime. We will work weekends. We will be prepared we just have to wait for what Mother Nature brings us.”

Barksdale is also encouraging drivers to be patient and steer clear of crews as they try and get their work done as quickly as possible.

“We are going to work the best we can to clear out the roads,” he said. “But we can do that better if there’s less traffic. The less traffic on the road. We can get through there quickly and not get blocked.”

