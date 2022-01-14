McMaster declares state of emergency in SC ahead of winter storm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina as the state prepares to see impacts from a winter storm over the weekend.

In a statement, the governor is urging residents to make preparations and take precautions ahead of the storm, which is expected to arrive early Sunday. As of Friday, all counties in the Pee Dee were placed in a Winter Storm Watch as the area is expected to see freezing rain.

“South Carolina will be impacted by a major winter storm this weekend, likely beginning Sunday morning,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “There is a potential for very dangerous conditions caused by accumulations of ice and snow, which will likely result in power outages across the state. I urge South Carolinians to monitor their local weather forecasts and begin taking safety precautions. We will hold a media briefing tomorrow afternoon to update residents with the latest information on this winter storm.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also asking drivers to check forecasts frequently and stay informed before leaving, as conditions can get worse quickly. Troopers will also be on the roadways and working with other state agencies in response.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has also been preparing roads since Thursday throughout the state, according to the governor’s office.

McMaster will also hold a press conference Saturday afternoon at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division Operation Center in West Columbia.

