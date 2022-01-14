Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

McMaster declares state of emergency in SC ahead of winter storm

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina as the state prepares to see impacts from a winter storm over the weekend.

In a statement, the governor is urging residents to make preparations and take precautions ahead of the storm, which is expected to arrive early Sunday. As of Friday, all counties in the Pee Dee were placed in a Winter Storm Watch as the area is expected to see freezing rain.

FIRST ALERT | Winter Storm Watch issued for the Pee Dee ahead of freezing rain

“South Carolina will be impacted by a major winter storm this weekend, likely beginning Sunday morning,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “There is a potential for very dangerous conditions caused by accumulations of ice and snow, which will likely result in power outages across the state. I urge South Carolinians to monitor their local weather forecasts and begin taking safety precautions. We will hold a media briefing tomorrow afternoon to update residents with the latest information on this winter storm.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also asking drivers to check forecasts frequently and stay informed before leaving, as conditions can get worse quickly. Troopers will also be on the roadways and working with other state agencies in response.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has also been preparing roads since Thursday throughout the state, according to the governor’s office.

McMaster will also hold a press conference Saturday afternoon at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division Operation Center in West Columbia.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch in effect for Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued for the Pee Dee ahead of freezing rain
Arrested were: Rosemarie Oldham, 46, Phillip L. Shuler, 48, Taylor E. Parrott, 25, and Dylan...
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office multi-unit drug investigation nets 4 arrests
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
A vehicle collided with a building late Wednesday night in the Surfside Beach area.
One hurt after vehicle collides with building in Surfside Beach area
Injuries were reported after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole early Thursday morning in...
Vehicle slams into utility pole in Conway area, one sent to hospital

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 5 Pee Dee residents sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
.
VIDEO: McMaster declares state of emergency in SC ahead of winter storm
.
VIDEO: Pregnant woman dies after being involved in Florence County crash
.
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand nonprofit for teens in need of new vehicle after weekend crash