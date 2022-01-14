Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County ordered to pay workers’ comp to family of deputy who died after working large fire

In March 2013, Horry County Sheriff's Deputy Timothy Causey was assigned three 12-hour shifts...
In March 2013, Horry County Sheriff's Deputy Timothy Causey was assigned three 12-hour shifts patrolling the structural fire at Windsor Green. Two months later, he died.(Source: MHN)
By Jonathan Haynes
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

The U.S. Court of Appeals has ordered Horry County to pay worker’s compensation to the family of Timothy Causey, an Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died two months after working three 12-hour shifts at a complex damaged by a large structural fire.

Causey had performed security duties at Windsor Green apartments in March 2013, after the fire destroyed 26 buildings.

The ruling reverses an appellate panel with the South Carolina Worker’s Compensation Commission, which itself had reversed a SCWCC Single Commissioner’s decision to award death benefits.

“Our review of the Appellate Panel’s order—in conjunction with the medical records, deposition transcripts, live testimony, and submitted expert opinions—convinces us that substantial evidence does not support the Appellate Panel’s findings,” the court wrote, “most notably, its statement that ‘[n]o opinion of any doctor who actually treated Causey supports a finding that Causey sustained any injury due to his alleged smoke exposure.’”

Describing a series of errors, the court found that the appellate summaries had contained multiple discrepancies when compared with the deposition transcripts, deemed witnesses who could not speak with a degree of medical certainty as “corroborating” while dismissing the only ones who could as “speculative” and repeatedly mischaracterized physician testimony — at one point leading the panel to not only misunderstand the medical opinion of the admitting physician but then ask the other physicians questions that misstated Causey’s condition.

“The Appellate Panel relied upon its finding that ‘no opinion of any doctor who actually treated Causey supports a finding that Causey sustained any injury due to his alleged smoke exposure,’” the court wrote. “This finding, in addition to the Panel’s opening statement that four of Deputy Causey’s treating physicians agreed ‘smoke exposure played no role in Causey’s death’ mischaracterized Dr. Charlton Strange’s testimony. Other MUSC physicians then relied upon the mischaracterization of Dr. Strange’s testimony in responding to questioning during their own depositions.”

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2022 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch in effect for Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued for the Pee Dee ahead of freezing rain
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
Arrested were: Rosemarie Oldham, 46, Phillip L. Shuler, 48, Taylor E. Parrott, 25, and Dylan...
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office multi-unit drug investigation nets 4 arrests
A vehicle collided with a building late Wednesday night in the Surfside Beach area.
One hurt after vehicle collides with building in Surfside Beach area
Injuries were reported after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole early Thursday morning in...
Vehicle slams into utility pole in Conway area, one sent to hospital

Latest News

.
Providing warmth and comfort: Horry County women gather to make hundreds of blankets, need more donations
.
North Myrtle Beach's 2022 goals
.
Grand Strand community leaders address mental health during MLK week
.
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand nonprofit for teens in need of new vehicle after weekend crash