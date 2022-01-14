Submit a Tip
Gov. Cooper signs state of emergency for N.C. ahead of winter storm

“This storm will bring significant impacts from snow, sleet and freezing rain in different parts of the state, with likely power outages and travel disruptions,” Cooper said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, S.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency ahead of the expected weekend winter storm.

According to the governor’s office, Cooper signed the state of emergency Thursday night to activate state resources to respond to the storm and to allow for the possibility of federal reimbursement if the event qualifies.

“This storm will bring significant impacts from snow, sleet and freezing rain in different parts of the state, with likely power outages and travel disruptions,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians should pay close attention to their local weather forecast over the next few days, and make sure they are personally prepared before Saturday afternoon.”

Department of Transportation workers started brining roads Thursday in preparation for the storm and expect to complete that work on Friday, according to the governor’s office. Transportation officials recommend staying off the roads once travel conditions deteriorate.

To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:

  • Always keep at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food and a supply of medication in your home.
  • Keep cell phones and mobile devices charged in case of power outages.
  • Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.
  • Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.
  • Properly vent kerosene heaters and ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.
  • Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.
  • Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.
  • Make an emergency supplies kit for your pet and include medical records, leash and feeding supplies, enough food and for several days and pet travel carrier.
  • Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for additional information on winter weather preparation, as well as information on power outages. Visit DriveNC.gov for current travel conditions from NCDOT.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

