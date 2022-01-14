Georgetown names new police chief

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department has a new leader.

The city of Georgetown announced Friday that William “Bill” Pierce will be appointed police chief.

Pierce has served as interim chief of the department since the retirement of Kelvin Waites, who was recently named the next director of Myrtle Beach’s diversity office.

“Since becoming the interim chief, Bill Pierce has been doing an excellent job and I can’t think of anyone else more qualified to continue leading the Police Department, engaging the community, and keeping our beloved city safe,” said Mayor Carol Jayroe.

Pierce will be sworn in at the city council meeting on Jan. 20.

