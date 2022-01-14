Submit a Tip
Dillon School District Four moves to virtual instruction

Dillon School District Four is making the move to virtual instruction.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
According to a press release from the district, virtual instruction will be in place from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21.

Officials said school will resume regular hours on Jan. 24.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases surge in the Palmetto State.

The following schools are part of Dillon School District Four:

  • East Elementary School
  • South Elementary School
  • Dillon Middle School School
  • Lake View High School School
  • Gordon Elementary School
  • Lake View Elementary School
  • Stewart Heights Elementary School
  • Dillon High School

