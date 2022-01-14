Dillon School District Four moves to virtual instruction

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dillon School District Four is making the move to virtual instruction.

According to a press release from the district, virtual instruction will be in place from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21.

Officials said school will resume regular hours on Jan. 24.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases surge in the Palmetto State.

The following schools are part of Dillon School District Four:

East Elementary School

South Elementary School

Dillon Middle School School

Lake View High School School

Gordon Elementary School

Lake View Elementary School

Stewart Heights Elementary School

Dillon High School

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.