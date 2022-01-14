DHEC confirms over 15,400 new COVID cases, 28 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced 15,409 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic to 907,252 and deaths 12,876.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed cases in counties in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee:

Horry County: 604

Florence County: 403

Darlington County: 93

Georgetown County: 95

Marion County: 99

Marlboro County: 40

Dillon County: 141

MORE INFORMATION | COVID-19 Data and Dashboards

Horry, Dillon, and Florence counties each registered one additional death in the latest DHEC update.

According to DHEC, 65,721 molecular tests results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 31.8%.

DHEC reports 2,065 adults are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Across the state, 195 people are on ventilators.

In Horry County, the hospital occupancy rate is 80.4%. In Florence County, it stands at 94.9%.

The DHEC vaccine dashboard shows 56.8% of adults 12 and older have completed their vaccine series. The health agency also reported 9.6% of children ages 5 to 11 have completed theirs.

