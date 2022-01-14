Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies: Escaped inmate back in custody

Charles Bradford Deese, 48, escaped from Lexington County Detention Center this morning,...
Charles Bradford Deese, 48, escaped from Lexington County Detention Center this morning, according to deputies.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate who escaped from the Lexington County Detention Center has been apprehended, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Charles Bradford Deese, 48, escaped from the Lexington County Detention Center Friday morning. He was taken back into custody on Friday around 2 p.m. after he was seen on Barr Road near Belo Road.

Deese went over the outer fence of the detention center around 9:45 a.m. He was wearing tan pants and a blue denim jacket, according to LCSD. He was being held on charges including forgery, failure to stop for blue lights, domestic violence and distribution of meth, according to officials.

K-9s were used to search for Deese and a large perimeter has been set up.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Winter storm watch in effect for Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued for the Pee Dee ahead of freezing rain
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
Arrested were: Rosemarie Oldham, 46, Phillip L. Shuler, 48, Taylor E. Parrott, 25, and Dylan...
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office multi-unit drug investigation nets 4 arrests
A vehicle collided with a building late Wednesday night in the Surfside Beach area.
One hurt after vehicle collides with building in Surfside Beach area
Injuries were reported after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole early Thursday morning in...
Vehicle slams into utility pole in Conway area, one sent to hospital

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand nonprofit for teens in need of new vehicle after weekend crash
Florence County Sheriff's Office
SC Sheriffs’ Association to recognize Florence officer’s acts of valor
In March 2013, Horry County Sheriff's Deputy Timothy Causey was assigned three 12-hour shifts...
Horry County ordered to pay workers’ comp to family of deputy who died after working large fire