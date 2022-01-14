Crews respond to motorcycle crash on Highway 701, serious injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a crash that resulted in serious injuries Friday evening in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Highway 701 and Bucksport Road in Conway at 5:37 p.m.

Officials said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and lanes of traffic are blocked, according to HCFR.

No further details were provided.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.