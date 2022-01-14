Crews demolishing Little River Warehouse along Conway Riverwalk, making room for new dining options

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Riverwalk will be seeing new life this year.

Crews will close a portion of the Riverwalk from time to time under the Main Street Bridge as the demolition and new construction is underway at the Lower River Warehouse.

The historic warehouse dates back to around the 1800s, but because of the poor condition caused by flooding events, it is being demolished.

The new construction will be built up to current flood standards, and the city hopes to bring several new dining options along the Waccamaw River.

Construction is expected to take several months to complete.

People are being told to not move or go around the barricades at the Riverwalk.

