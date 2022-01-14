Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crave Italian Oven & Bar offers authentic Italian cuisine and drinks to get your weekend started

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Crave Italian Oven & Bar in Myrtle Beach has something for everyone. From brick oven pizza to specialty pasta dishes, cocktails, and homemade desserts.

They pride themselves on being family owned and operated with an attention to detail. Come along with us as we discover some of their most popular menu items, their new music line-up, and so much more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch in effect for Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued for the Pee Dee ahead of freezing rain
Arrested were: Rosemarie Oldham, 46, Phillip L. Shuler, 48, Taylor E. Parrott, 25, and Dylan...
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office multi-unit drug investigation nets 4 arrests
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
A vehicle collided with a building late Wednesday night in the Surfside Beach area.
One hurt after vehicle collides with building in Surfside Beach area
Injuries were reported after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole early Thursday morning in...
Vehicle slams into utility pole in Conway area, one sent to hospital

Latest News

gst
United Way of Horry County Seeks Volunteers for United to Read
gst
Crave Italian Oven & Bar- Part 1
gst
Fitness Fun with Derrion: ISI in North Myrtle Beach Part 1
gst
Crave Italian Oven & Bar- Part 3