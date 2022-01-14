Pregnant woman dies after being involved in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A pregnant woman has died after being involved in a Florence County crash earlier this month.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 28-year-old Shannon Stanley, of Chester, Virginia, died after a wreck on Highway 52 and Olanta Highway in Effingham.
The crash happened Jan. 3 and Stanley was taken to the hospital as a result, according to the coroner.
No further details were immediately available.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
