Pregnant woman dies after being involved in Florence County crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A pregnant woman has died after being involved in a Florence County crash earlier this month.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 28-year-old Shannon Stanley, of Chester, Virginia, died after a wreck on Highway 52 and Olanta Highway in Effingham.

The crash happened Jan. 3 and Stanley was taken to the hospital as a result, according to the coroner.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

