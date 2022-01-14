Submit a Tip
Pregnant woman dies after being involved in Florence County crash

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A pregnant woman has died after being involved in a Florence County crash earlier this month.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 28-year-old Shannon Stanley, of Chester, Virginia, died after a wreck on Highway 52 and Olanta Highway in Effingham.

The crash happened Jan. 3 and Stanley was taken to the hospital as a result, according to the coroner.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

