Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Florence shooting

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The victim of a deadly, early morning shooting in Florence has been identified, according to officials.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 25-year-old Thomas Bostick, of Florence, was killed in a shooting on Jan. 8 in the area of East Pine Street.

The Florence Police Department said officers found they found the victim, later identified as Bostick, lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to von Lutcken.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch in effect for Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued for the Pee Dee ahead of freezing rain
Arrested were: Rosemarie Oldham, 46, Phillip L. Shuler, 48, Taylor E. Parrott, 25, and Dylan...
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office multi-unit drug investigation nets 4 arrests
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
A vehicle collided with a building late Wednesday night in the Surfside Beach area.
One hurt after vehicle collides with building in Surfside Beach area
Injuries were reported after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole early Thursday morning in...
Vehicle slams into utility pole in Conway area, one sent to hospital

Latest News

Charles Bradford Deese, 48, escaped from Lexington County Detention Center this morning,...
Deputies: Escaped inmate back in custody
Police: 2 wanted for bank fraud, conspiracy ring in Florence
Police: 2 wanted for bank fraud, conspiracy ring in Florence
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Bond denied for suspect in Guttierez case
drug conspiracy arrest
5 Pee Dee residents sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy