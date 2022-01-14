Coroner identifies victim of deadly Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The victim of a deadly, early morning shooting in Florence has been identified, according to officials.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 25-year-old Thomas Bostick, of Florence, was killed in a shooting on Jan. 8 in the area of East Pine Street.

The Florence Police Department said officers found they found the victim, later identified as Bostick, lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to von Lutcken.

