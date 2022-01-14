Submit a Tip
Conway Medical Center stops drive-thru COVID testing

Tidelands says without DHEC providing the tests, they would not be able to provide this level of widespread testing.(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center will no longer offer drive-through COVID-19 testing after Friday, January 14.

According to a statement, CMC will stop offering drive-through testing due to supply chain issues and to conserve testing supplies while ensuring availability for symptomatic patients.

CMC said it will continue to provide testing to symptomatic patients in CMC provider clinics.

CMC was the only hospital in the area to offer appointment-based free rapid testing for anyone requesting a test. Since opening on August 19, 2021, we performed more than 30,000 tests for COVID-19.

If you need testing for work, school, or travel, we encourage you to find a community testing location near you through the SC DHEC website. https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations 

If you have symptoms and need to be seen by a healthcare professional for treatment and a COVID test, contact your primary care provider. You can find a list of CMC locations at https://www.conwaymedicalcenter.com/locations/.

If you need emergency medical care for COVID-19 symptoms, please call 9-1-1 or go to your nearest Emergency Department.

