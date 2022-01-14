Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Cockroach removed from man’s ear

A dead cockroach was removed from a man's ear. He had earlier been told it was water he was...
A dead cockroach was removed from a man's ear. He had earlier been told it was water he was feeling in his ear.(Source: Courtesy Zane Wedding/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (CNN) - Fair warning: This story is disgusting.

It may sound like an urban legend that a cockroach can get stuck in your ear, but it happened to a New Zealand man.

Zane Wedding, 40, first noticed his ear was blocked after swimming in a public pool.

He went to the doctor the next day, and was told it was just water. He followed the advice he was given to blow hot air from a hair dryer in his ear.

Zane Wedding, 40, had noticed his ear was blocked after going to a pool.
Zane Wedding, 40, had noticed his ear was blocked after going to a pool.(Source: Zane Wedding/CNN)

Wedding said he could still hear water moving in his ear, so he booked an appointment with a specialist a few days later.

That doctor could tell immediately there was a bug in his ear canal.

The cockroach was dead at that point, and the doctor got it out in less than five minutes.

Wedding said he was grossed out when he realized that water he heard in his ear was the roach moving around, and blowing hot air in his ear was cooking the insect.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread power outages are likely across the central Carolinas.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain Sunday, western Carolinas to deal with ice and snow storm
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
A vehicle collided with a building late Wednesday night in the Surfside Beach area.
One hurt after vehicle collides with building in Surfside Beach area
Arrested were: Rosemarie Oldham, 46, Phillip L. Shuler, 48, Taylor E. Parrott, 25, and Dylan...
Georgetown Sheriff’s Office multi-unit drug investigation nets 4 arrests
Injuries were reported after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole early Thursday morning in...
Vehicle slams into utility pole in Conway area, one sent to hospital

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand nonprofit for teens in need of new vehicle after weekend crash
Judge Robert Adrian heads a recent case.
Judge to no longer handle criminal cases after sexual assault conviction reversal
Jan. 14, 2022, 6 a.m. newscast
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating...
Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors