Coastal Carolina men fall on the road at App State, 61-60

BOONE, N.C. – Vince Cole scored a game and career-high 25 points as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers lost a heartbreaker, 61-60, at Appalachian State University.

Essam Mostafa finished with another double-double, his ninth of the season, by scoring 19 points with a game-high 14 rebounds.

The game was even at 59 when the Mountaineers (9-9, 3-2 Sun Belt) were able to score on an offensive rebound with to go back in front 61-59. Cole was fouled with 16 seconds left, but only managed to hit one of his two free throws to cut the lead to 61-60.

After an App State missed free throw, the Chants (9-7, 1-3 Sun Belt) had a chance to win the game with a last second shot, but Josh Uduje’s shot was blocked at the horn as the Mountaineers preserved the one-point victory.

Cole and Mostafa scored 43 of CCU’s 60 points as Uduje added seven and Will Likayi scored five.

Adrian Delph scored 16 to lead App State with James Lewis and Donovan Gregory scoring 10 each.

CCU shot 44.1 percent from the field and held the home team to only 34.9 percent, but the Mountaineers hit 11 three-point field goals to only three for the Chants.

The Mountaineers hit nine three-point field goals in the opening half, which helped them to a 39-32 lead. Delph led the way with 11 points while Forrest and Mantis had six each.

CCU shot 50 percent in the first half with Mostafa leading the way with 13 points and Cole added 11, as those two scored 24 of the Chants 32 first-half points.

These two teams will be back in action when Appalachian State makes the return game to Coastal Saturday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.

