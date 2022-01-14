Submit a Tip
Amiridis named 30th president of University of South Carolina

Photo of Dr. Michael Amiridis, former UofSC Provost and presidential candidate.
Photo of Dr. Michael Amiridis, former UofSC Provost and presidential candidate.(Univeristy of Illinois Chicago)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has named a new President.

Michael Amiridis, Ph.D., current Chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago and former Provost of UofSC has been named as President.

Amiridis currently serves as Chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), which he has successfully led since 2015, according to a University of South Carolina press release.

Prior to his leadership at UIC, Amiridis spent more than two decades on the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus, serving as a professor, dean of the College of Engineering and Computing, and the university’s executive vice president for academic affairs and provost before leaving for Chicago in 2015.

“I’m excited and honored to return to the University of South Carolina as its next president,” Amiridis said. “Through academics, research and its vibrant culture, the university system is critically important to the people of South Carolina and to the state’s future. I feel privileged to be able to lead this great institution.”

