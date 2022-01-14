5 Pee Dee residents sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Five Pee Dee residents were sentenced to federal prison Friday for their roles in a drug conspiracy in the Chesterfield and Darlington Counties area.

Antwaun Tyree Stevenson, 30, of Hartsville, was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of crack cocaine.

Jevetta Porschia Young was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Leon Davis, Jr., 50, of Hartsville, was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of cocaine base.

Clint Justin Self, 23, of Hartsville, was sentenced to over seven years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

McKenzie Michael Stevens, 23, of Hartsville, was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court records, twelve individuals gave statements that they bought or observed Stevenson in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and crack cocaine from January 2010 to November 2020.

As to Young, 15 individuals gave statements that they bought from or observed Young in possession of methamphetamine from January 2010 to November 2020.

As to Davis, 18 individuals gave statements that they bought methamphetamine from Davis from January 2010 to November 2020, and at least one individual stated they bought cocaine and crack cocaine from Davis during that same time period. In addition, the Darlington County Drug Enforcement Unit used a confidential informant to make two controlled buys of methamphetamine from Davis in August of 2020.

Additional evidence presented to the court showed that on July 10, 2020, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and officers with the Hartsville Police Department used a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from Self.

After the buy, officers conducted a traffic stop on the car Self was driving. During the stop, a female passenger, who was the registered owner of the car, gave consent to search the car, during which officers located a firearm.

Self later admitted he possessed the firearm during the drug buy earlier that day. Self is prohibited from possessing firearms based on his prior conviction for distribution of methamphetamine.

As to Stevens, on September 18, 2019, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a storage unit company in Hartsville regarding finding a backpack with suspected narcotics in a storage unit. Stevens had contacted the company to pick up the bag and was advised to pick up the bag from the main office.

When Stevens arrived, he was arrested and admitted the bag and methamphetamine inside was his.

Stevenson was sentenced to 142 months in federal prison.

Young was sentenced to 142 months in federal prison.

Davis was sentenced to 105 months in federal prison.

Self was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison.

Stevens was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison.

United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon sentenced all five individuals to a five-year term of court-ordered supervision following their release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the ATF, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the Darlington County Drug Enforcement Unit, the Hartsville Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florence Police Department.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Hummel prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.