4 Tidelands Health nurses recognized with DAISY Awards

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Four Tidelands Health nurses are being acknowledged and celebrated for their hard work with the DAISY Award.

For these nurses, this means more than an award.

Tidelands Health nurse Stephanie Ferrell is one of the four recipients of this year’s award.

“It makes me feel like all the worry that I do, and all the concern that I put into it, it is recognized, and it feels validated. I feel validated that I’m doing what I’m supposed to do,” said Ferrell.

Ferrell said there’s a lot of doubt that plays into this line of work. She said getting feedback like this helps nurses re-focus and re-center.

She said that as a nurse, work goes beyond taking care of the patient. It also includes taking care of the patient’s family in keeping them updated, informed and reassured.

Mandy Blake is another recipient of the DAISY Award. The parent of one of her patients nominated her, saying Blake provided patient care with “kindness and compassion.”

“You have to remember these are people. This is somebody’s mom. This is somebody’s dad. This is the community I’ve been born and raised in. This is my home, this is my community, this is my family,” said Blake.

Blake said throughout all the daily sacrifices that come with this job, facing the ongoing pandemic, and working with staffing shortages, it’s been hard to stay positive. She said it means a lot that patients and people can recognize the care these nurses give.

Andrea Collins is a third recipient of the award. She said no matter what, it’s important to be kind, stay kind and treat others how you want to be treated. Collins said it’s all worth it in the end.

“At the end of the day when you’ve left here, and knowing you’ve put a smile on someone’s face, you made a difference in someone’s life, it’s like okay I could go home, refresh and come back for another day,” said Collins.

The national DAISY Award and the DAISY Foundation were established by the family of the late Patrick Barnes to honor his memory and recognize nurses around the country.

If you know a nurse, you want to nominate in the future to recognize their hard work click here.

