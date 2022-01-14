Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

$1.5 million partnership brings free 24-hour tutoring to SC students

For K-12 families across the state, 1.5 million dollar is being spent on 24-hour online...
For K-12 families across the state, 1.5 million dollar is being spent on 24-hour online tutoring. Students, teachers and caregivers won’t have to pay a thing for it. These services are completely free.(Provided)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For K-12 families across the state, 1.5 million dollar is being spent on 24-hour online tutoring. Students, teachers and caregivers won’t have to pay a thing for it. These services are completely free.

For years, the South Carolina State Library has been offering K-12 online tutoring for families in the Palmetto state, but during the pandemic, they kicked it up a notch.

“We knew that children were being sent home without a ton of planning in most districts, and we knew that teachers were going to be stretched in trying to figure out how to teach virtually,” said South Carolina State Library’s agency director Lessa Aiken.

In November, the state’s Department of Education and the State Library received $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

That money is being split over a 3-year span and gives students 24-7 access to free online tutoring through the website tutor.com

“We know that kids are still doing their work and cramming after midnight. It’s happening, especially for kids who are active doing sports, band or something of the sort,” Aiken said.

The library said to make sure kids are having safe interactions online, tutors go through an extensive background check, and they must meet strict requirements regarding teaching credentials.

“I’m a mom, so that part was very important to me. It’s impressive: the process that you have to go through to become vetted to become a tutor,” Aiken said.

Tutoring sessions for more than 200 subjects in English and Spanish are offered, but the one the library says kids request help in the most is math.

One 10th grader using the online tutoring said, “I’ve gotten a better hold on new topics, and even though I’m better at math on my own, connecting on here helps push me into the right direction if I’m unsure on how to progress with a problem.”

It’s not only students and teachers that can benefit, the library said guardians can receive help too.

“We’ve gotten inquiries from parents who’ve said, ‘Help, I do not remember how to do those things. I’m trying desperately to assist my child, and I don’t know where to begin,’” said Ellen Dunn, communications director for the South Carolina State Library.

In December 2021, more than 1,800 tutoring sessions took place through this program. To sign yourself or your student up click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase in Lumberton ended in a deadly crash late Tuesday night.
One dead, two injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.C.
A winter storm will bring snow and ice to the central and western Carolinas with rain for most...
FIRST ALERT: Not as cold this afternoon, winter storm for parts of the Carolinas this weekend
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim of a deadly shooting...
Coroner names 51-year-old man shot, killed in Conway area
A brief period of freezing rain is possible across the Pee Dee early Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable weather to end the week, brief freezing rain possible inland on Sunday
The three-acre site sits along Carolina Forest Boulevard near the Summerlyn neighborhood.
Italian market, Chinese restaurant and nail salon planned for new Carolina Forest strip center

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand nonprofit for teens in need of new vehicle after weekend crash
MLK event putting major spotlight on well-known stigma in many communities: mental health
MLK event puts spotlight on well-known stigma in many communities: mental health
Dr. Marcelo Hochman, a plastic surgeon from Charleston County, speaks during a news conference...
Lawmakers, doctors pushing bill to make it easier for hospitals to open, expand