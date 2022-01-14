Submit a Tip
1 hurt in Florence County shooting, deputies investigating

14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Friday, according to authorities.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Park Avenue in Olanta at around 4:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting victim.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

