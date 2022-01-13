Vehicle slams into utility pole in Conway area, one sent to hospital

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Injuries were reported after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole early Thursday morning in the Conway area.

Crews were dispatched to the crash at 735 Busy Corner Road around 5:30 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials say one person was transported to the hospital. Their current condition was not immediately known.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of the accident to prevent delays.

Utility crews have been called to fix the broken utility pole.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

