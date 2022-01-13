U.S. Senator Tim Scott responds to SCOTUS ruling blocking vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott says he is reassured by the Supreme Court’s decision to halt President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

“Ignoring science and common sense, the Biden approach put millions of people out of work amid dismal economic growth and soaring inflation,” Scott said.

Scott says he will continue to fight for leaders who will open doors to opportunity and recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He says he believes the vaccine mandate has wreaked havoc on the American economy.

“Instead of implementing a plan to make testing widely available in time for a surge, the administration pushed these wrong-headed mandates,” Scott said.

President Joe Biden said he was “disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law.”

More than 208 million Americans, 62.7% of the population, are fully vaccinated, and more than a third of those have received booster shots, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All nine Supreme Court justices have also received booster shots, according to officials.

