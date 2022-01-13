Submit a Tip
This is Carolina: Blind North Myrtle Beach woman uses poetry to get through life’s hardships

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Words have a lot of power.

For one woman in North Myrtle Beach, words are everything. She uses her words to combat the roller coaster ride of a life she’s lived through.

Pat Robinson is legally blind. She can see, but not much. She describes her vision as cloudy.

When she started to lose her vision six years ago, she had to readjust the way she lived her life. Pretty much everything became more difficult for her; even something as simple as walking.

“It’s still a problem, especially at night,” Robinson said. “I have fell a couple of times because I didn’t see what was in front of me.”

She also battled drug addiction for years and even spent four months in prison for selling drugs.

She’s also currently on dialysis due to her kidney failure. But through it all, her poetry has given her a purpose in life.

“I just love doing it so much,” Robinson said.

She has published four books of her poetry and continues to work on her writing every day as well.

“Once it comes into me, I can’t stop it,” Robinson said. “I have to put it on paper. I have to do it.”

Robinson said her passion for poetry is so strong she feels like she becomes the characters she tells stories about sometimes.

She hopes to continue writing as long as she’s able to do so.

If you have a good news story you'd like us to cover, send us an email at goodnews@wmbfnews.com or send Patrick Lloyd a message on Facebook.

