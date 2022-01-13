Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

S.C. registers over 10,400 new confirmed COVID cases, 419 in Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 10,412 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic to 891,412 and deaths 12,847.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed cases in counties in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee:

  • Horry County: 419
  • Florence County: 140
  • Darlington County: 76
  • Georgetown County: 75
  • Marion County: 40
  • Marlboro County: 29
  • Dillon County: 29

MORE INFORMATION | COVID-19 Data and Dashboards

Of the new confirmed deaths across the state, two were in Florence County and one was in Horry County.

According to DHEC, 66,680 molecular tests results were reported statewide, with a percent positive for 26.9%.

DHEC reports 1,991 adults are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 47.7% higher than the previous seven days.

In Horry County, the hospital occupancy rate is 90.8%.

The DHEC vaccine dashboard shows 56.7% of adults 12 and older have completed their vaccine series. The health agency also reported 9.5% of children ages 5 to 11 have completed theirs.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase in Lumberton ended in a deadly crash late Tuesday night.
One dead, two injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.C.
A winter storm will bring snow and ice to the central and western Carolinas with rain for most...
FIRST ALERT: Not as cold this afternoon, winter storm for parts of the Carolinas this weekend
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim of a deadly shooting...
Coroner names 51-year-old man shot, killed in Conway area
A brief period of freezing rain is possible across the Pee Dee early Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable weather to end the week, brief freezing rain possible inland on Sunday
Horry County police said 22-year-old Tyshiem Connor is charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Police make arrest in deadly December shooting on Waccamaw Boulevard

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
The ship’s departure from the port comes after a pause in operation due to COVID-19.
‘Carnival Sunshine’ to set sail from Port of Charleston
.
Horry County legislators take on vaccine mandates in new session
The South Carolina House of Representatives returned to Columbia in January to pick up the...
More bills opposing vaccine mandates introduced in S.C. House