S.C. registers over 10,400 new confirmed COVID cases, 419 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 10,412 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic to 891,412 and deaths 12,847.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed cases in counties in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee:

Horry County: 419

Florence County: 140

Darlington County: 76

Georgetown County: 75

Marion County: 40

Marlboro County: 29

Dillon County: 29

MORE INFORMATION | COVID-19 Data and Dashboards

Of the new confirmed deaths across the state, two were in Florence County and one was in Horry County.

According to DHEC, 66,680 molecular tests results were reported statewide, with a percent positive for 26.9%.

DHEC reports 1,991 adults are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 47.7% higher than the previous seven days.

In Horry County, the hospital occupancy rate is 90.8%.

The DHEC vaccine dashboard shows 56.7% of adults 12 and older have completed their vaccine series. The health agency also reported 9.5% of children ages 5 to 11 have completed theirs.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.