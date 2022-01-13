Submit a Tip
Rachel Bogle

Rachel Bogle
Rachel Bogle(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Rachel Bogle joins WMBF News from Indianapolis, Indiana, where she spent over a decade as a local staple in the radio and television news industry.

Rachel grew up in the tiny, three stoplight town of Nashville, Indiana, where she was the middle of three children. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 2010 from Indiana University, where she triple-majored in Journalism, Political Science, and Pre-Law.

A former Indiana Broadcasters Association Scholarship recipient, Rachel went on to serve as the in-house host and emcee for the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever basketball teams before becoming the co-host of “Mornings with Kyle and Rachel” on RadioNOW 100.9 in Indianapolis for over six years.

In 2017, Rachel transitioned to television news as the morning traffic anchor and feature reporter for WTTV CBS4 in Indianapolis. During her 5-year tenure, she spearheaded one of the station’s most popular franchise segments, called In Your Neighborhood, featuring local businesses, hot spots and organizations.

She’s an EMMY winner for “Best Morning Newscast” and earned multiple EMMY nominations for her feature reporting, including her “Legends of Racing” series featuring five of IndyCar’s most famous multi-generation racing families.

Outside the newsroom, Rachel is passionate about community service and is a member of the Junior League. She has served as a volunteer and local director for the Miss America Organization for over 10 years, volunteered and hosted events for Special Olympics Indiana for over 7 years, volunteered with the Julian Center (a local domestic violence shelter in Indiana) within their crisis call center, coordinated a free women’s self-defense class taught by former UFC fighter Chris Lytle, and hosted charity events for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Indiana Emergency Response Conference, Kiwanis Club, and numerous local fire departments. She is also a recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Gold Medal award for volunteering over 500 hours in one year.

Rachel and her husband, a professional paintball player for the Houston Heat, and their 9-month-old morkie pup, Nala, are thrilled to call the Grand Strand their new home. As a beach lover, you’ll certainly find Rachel out exploring the area beaches, restaurants, shops and diving into the community, so feel free to reach out and share all your local must-visit tips!

You can follow Rachel on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @RachelBogle.

You can also E-mail her directly at Rachel.Bogle@WMBFNews.com

