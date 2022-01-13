Submit a Tip
Plane crashes into Lake Murray, officials on scene

Photo from a viewer of a plane crashing into Lake Murray
Photo from a viewer of a plane crashing into Lake Murray(Debi Lafayette)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A plane crashed into Lake Murray on Thursday.

The crash happened in the afternoon near Woods Point Road and Offshore Road, according to the Lexington County Fire Department.

Officials are on-scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

