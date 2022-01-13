Plane crashes into Lake Murray, officials on scene
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A plane crashed into Lake Murray on Thursday.
The crash happened in the afternoon near Woods Point Road and Offshore Road, according to the Lexington County Fire Department.
Officials are on-scene.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
