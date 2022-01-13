One hurt after vehicle collides with building in Surfside Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle collided with a building late Wednesday night in the Surfside Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the call near 5th Avenue North around 9:30 p.m., officials said.

According to HCFR, one person was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.