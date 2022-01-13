North Myrtle Beach mayor on 2022 goals: ‘We’ve got so many great projects going on’

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said she’s ready to keep the city a destination not only tourists love, but that people in the community love just as much.

“I know there’s a lot of people that are moving here and want to move here, so it’s exciting to be part of that process and it’s exciting to be in the planning stages,” said Hatley.

Hatley said plans include expanding the sports complex, creating a new emergency operations center, and adding a multipurpose path to Little River Neck Road.

She also said the city will conduct new studies on roads and bridges throughout North Myrtle Beach to see what steps they can take to keep making improvements.

The main goal of 2022 is working on infrastructure as a way to keep up with the huge growth the city has had over the past couple of years, according to Hatley.

“We’re going to be proactive with all of the roads, especially with all the growth going on. We’ve just got so many great projects going on. It’s just such an honor to serve everyone in this city,” said Hatley.

Looking back, the mayor said she’s very proud of how the city handled COVID-19 last year. She called it one of the city’s best years financially and business-wise.

“I give a lot of credit with the business and the chamber and the city all working together that we were able to bring our industry back,” said Hatley.

Moving forward, Hatley said she’s excited to work with the city council and people in the community to keep the city a number one tourist destination, and place to call home.

