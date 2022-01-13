Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

New species of rain frog discovered in Panama named after Greta Thunberg

A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg
A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg(CNN, Zookeys)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new species of rain frog discovered by scientists in Panama was named after Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

According to a study published in the scientific journal Zookeys, the pristimantis gretathunbergae has distinctive black eyes unique to Central American rain frogs.

Scientists say the habitat of the new frog, Greta Thunberg, is threatened due to climate change and deforestation for plantations and cattle pastures.

The scientists say that there are at least 13 pristimantis frogs known to occur in Panama.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase in Lumberton ended in a deadly crash late Tuesday night.
One dead, two injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.C.
A winter storm will bring snow and ice to the central and western Carolinas with rain for most...
FIRST ALERT: Not as cold this afternoon, winter storm for parts of the Carolinas this weekend
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim of a deadly shooting...
Coroner names 51-year-old man shot, killed in Conway area
A brief period of freezing rain is possible across the Pee Dee early Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable weather to end the week, brief freezing rain possible inland on Sunday
Horry County police said 22-year-old Tyshiem Connor is charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Police make arrest in deadly December shooting on Waccamaw Boulevard

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand nonprofit for teens in need of new vehicle after weekend crash
FILE - Dave Grohl, Hall of Fame inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of...
Man featured on Nirvana album cover as nude baby refiles dismissed lawsuit
The meteorite labeled ALH84001 sits in a chamber at a Johnson Space Center lab in Houston, Aug....
Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica