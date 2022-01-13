Myrtle Beach Chamber offering college scholarships for high school students along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school seniors along the Grand Strand now have the opportunity to apply for college scholarships through the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Educational Foundation.

Students from more than a dozen Horry County high schools can apply as long as they’re looking to earn an Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree.

The chamber’s educational foundation looks at a lot of different factors when picking the 14 scholarship recipients, including extracurricular activities, volunteering, and grades.

Diana Greene, chief of administration for MBACC, says being able to provide these scholarships not only benefits graduating seniors, but the community too.

“So anything we can do to encourage our students to get out there, get involved, and further there education. It is ‘win-win’ for everyone,” said Greene.

Completed applications should be submitted to school guidance counselors no later than Friday, Feb. 3.

Students who meet the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

Must be a legal resident of the U.S.

Must be a student in good standing at selected high schools (see list below).

Must be a graduating high school senior during the school year of the award.

Must be planning to attend an accredited institution of higher learning upon graduation from high school. This includes universities, colleges, seminaries, technical colleges and community colleges.

Must be planning to enroll in a post-secondary program of study that will result in an Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

Officials said one scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from each of the following schools:

Academy for Arts, Science, and Technology in Carolina Forest

Academy for Technology & Academics in Conway

Aynor High School

Carolina Forest High School

Conway High School

Early College High School in Conway

Green Sea Floyds High School

HCS Scholars Academy in Conway

Loris High School

Myrtle Beach High School

North Myrtle Beach High School

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.