Marlboro County Sheriff, SLED investigate ‘suspicious’ house fire in Wallace community

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspicious house fire Wednesday in Marlboro County is under investigation by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division.

According to MCSO, no injuries to a person were reported.

SLED Arson was asked and agreed to assist due to the suspicious nature of the fire on Rocky Ridge Rd., MCSO told WMBF.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

No further information is available at this time.

