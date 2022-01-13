Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Marlboro County Sheriff, SLED investigate ‘suspicious’ house fire in Wallace community

house fire
house fire(WCAX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspicious house fire Wednesday in Marlboro County is under investigation by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division.

According to MCSO, no injuries to a person were reported.

SLED Arson was asked and agreed to assist due to the suspicious nature of the fire on Rocky Ridge Rd., MCSO told WMBF.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase in Lumberton ended in a deadly crash late Tuesday night.
One dead, two injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.C.
A winter storm will bring snow and ice to the central and western Carolinas with rain for most...
FIRST ALERT: Not as cold this afternoon, winter storm for parts of the Carolinas this weekend
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim of a deadly shooting...
Coroner names 51-year-old man shot, killed in Conway area
A brief period of freezing rain is possible across the Pee Dee early Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable weather to end the week, brief freezing rain possible inland on Sunday
Horry County police said 22-year-old Tyshiem Connor is charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Police make arrest in deadly December shooting on Waccamaw Boulevard

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand nonprofit for teens in need of new vehicle after weekend crash
.
VIDEO: ATF offers reward for information in violent robberies targeting Hispanic stores in Lumberton
NMB Mayor Marilyn Hatley says 2022 will be the city's best year yet
North Myrtle Beach mayor on 2022 goals: ‘We’ve got so many great projects going on’
Photo from plane crash at Lake Murray
Witness: “They were drenched in water” - No injuries reported after plane crashes on Lake Murray