Macro Mom Meal Prep & Cafe offers healthy meals without sacrificing flavor

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For many of us, our new year’s resolutions include getting healthier in 2022. Whether you want to lose weight or just take steps to be a healthier you, diet is essential.

Macro Mom Meal Prep & Cafe offers so many options from healthy muffins to snacks and meals that are actually good for you. Locally owned and operated, they take pride in coming up with menu options that are delicious! Plus, they have the nutrients to make you look and feel your best.

Macro Mom Meal Prep & Cafe is located inside Core Fitness in Myrtle Beach.

Come along with us to discover this hidden gem!

