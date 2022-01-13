Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Goodwin, Notre Dame beat Clemson 72-56 for 6th straight win

Clemson's PJ Hall (24) walks to his team's bench during a timeout as Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb...
Clemson's PJ Hall (24) walks to his team's bench during a timeout as Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) and Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) celebrate an early lead during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- — Dane Goodwin had 21 points and seven rebounds, freshman Blake Wesley scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Notre Dame won its sixth straight game, 72-56 over Clemson on Wednesday night.

Notre Dame made its first six shots of the game, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Nate Laszewski and Goodwin, for a 15-6 lead. The Irish missed their seventh shot, but Goodwin grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back for an 11-point lead.

Notre Dame held at least a 14-point advantage in the second half and led by as many as 23 to easily top Clemson’s previous season high of an 11-point deficit. The Tigers made their first 3-pointer of the second half with 11:06 left to trail 55-36.

Goodwin entered having missed eight straight 3-pointers in his last two games, but made all three of his attempts against Clemson. He finished 8 of 10 from the floor for Notre Dame (10-5, 4-1 ACC).

PJ Hall scored 14 points and Hunter Tyson added 12 for Clemson (10-6, 2-3), which was aiming to win three straight conference road games for the first time in 25 years.

Clemson entered ranked No. 3 in the nation with 40.9% shooting from 3-point range, but made just 2 of 16 in the first half while Notre Dame made 6 of 11 through the opening 14 minutes. The Tigers missed 10 straight shots late in the first half, and trailed 39-22 at the break.

Notre Dame starts a three-game road trip against Virginia Tech on Saturday. Clemson hosts Boston College on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase in Lumberton ended in a deadly crash late Tuesday night.
One dead, two injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.C.
A winter storm will bring snow and ice to the central and western Carolinas with rain for most...
FIRST ALERT: Not as cold this afternoon, winter storm for parts of the Carolinas this weekend
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim of a deadly shooting...
Coroner names 51-year-old man shot, killed in Conway area
A brief period of freezing rain is possible across the Pee Dee early Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable weather to end the week, brief freezing rain possible inland on Sunday
The three-acre site sits along Carolina Forest Boulevard near the Summerlyn neighborhood.
Italian market, Chinese restaurant and nail salon planned for new Carolina Forest strip center

Latest News

Vince Cole scored a career high 25 points in the loss.
Coastal Carolina men fall on the road at App State, 61-60
CCU linebackers Teddy Gallagher and Silas Kelly and receiver Kam Brown
CCU’s Gallagher, Kelly, Brown among 16 Sun Belt players to play in Hula & Tropical Bowls
2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy Finalists.
CCU’s McCall, Lamar grad Durant among finalists for SCFHOF Blanchard-Rogers Trophy
Matt Reel in 2020.
NMB High School head coach Matt Reel named new head coach at Boiling Springs HS