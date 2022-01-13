Georgetown Sheriff’s Office multi-unit drug investigation nets 4 arrests

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A multi-unit investigation within the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of four people on various and multiple drug and weapons charges.

Deputies say two were out on bond for dealing drugs last year, but are back in jail for trafficking meth.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a search warrant Thursday, Jan. 13, at a residence on Cherokee Drive in Georgetown County.

According to GCSO, agents located trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, pills, crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, and marijuana along with packaging materials, digital scales, U.S. currency, and three handguns.

Georgetown drug bust (Georgetown Detention Center)

Agents arrested Georgetown residents:

46-year-old Rosemarie Oldham,

48-year-old Phillip L. Shuler,

25-year-old Taylor E. Parrott, and

27-year-old Dylan Coker

GCSO said Oldham is currently out on bond for trafficking methamphetamine stemming from an October 2021 arrest. She has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and V Schedule II controlled substance.

According to the report, Shuler is also out on bond for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine stemming from a December 2021 arrest. Shuler has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and Schedule II controlled substance.

Coker is charged with possession of Schedule IV C/S, as stated in the report.

GCSO said Parrott is charged with possession of Schedule II C/S and the Possession of Schedule IV C/S.

All are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending bond hearings, according to GCSO.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Vice Units assisted with the investigation.

