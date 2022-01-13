Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Georgetown Sheriff’s Office multi-unit drug investigation nets 4 arrests

Deputies say 2 people who were out on bond for dealing drugs last year are back in jail for trafficking meth.
Arrested were: Rosemarie Oldham, 46, Phillip L. Shuler, 48, Taylor E. Parrott, 25, and Dylan...
Arrested were: Rosemarie Oldham, 46, Phillip L. Shuler, 48, Taylor E. Parrott, 25, and Dylan Coker, 27, all of Georgetown.(Georgetown Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A multi-unit investigation within the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of four people on various and multiple drug and weapons charges.

Deputies say two were out on bond for dealing drugs last year, but are back in jail for trafficking meth.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a search warrant Thursday, Jan. 13, at a residence on Cherokee Drive in Georgetown County.

According to GCSO, agents located trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, pills, crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, and marijuana along with packaging materials, digital scales, U.S. currency, and three handguns.

Georgetown drug bust
Georgetown drug bust(Georgetown Detention Center)

Agents arrested Georgetown residents:

  • 46-year-old Rosemarie Oldham,
  • 48-year-old Phillip L. Shuler,
  • 25-year-old Taylor E. Parrott, and
  • 27-year-old Dylan Coker

GCSO said Oldham is currently out on bond for trafficking methamphetamine stemming from an October 2021 arrest. She has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and V Schedule II controlled substance.

According to the report, Shuler is also out on bond for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine stemming from a December 2021 arrest.  Shuler has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and Schedule II controlled substance.

Coker is charged with possession of Schedule IV C/S, as stated in the report.

GCSO said Parrott is charged with possession of Schedule II C/S and the Possession of Schedule IV C/S.

All are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending bond hearings, according to GCSO.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Vice Units assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase in Lumberton ended in a deadly crash late Tuesday night.
One dead, two injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.C.
A winter storm will bring snow and ice to the central and western Carolinas with rain for most...
FIRST ALERT: Not as cold this afternoon, winter storm for parts of the Carolinas this weekend
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim of a deadly shooting...
Coroner names 51-year-old man shot, killed in Conway area
A brief period of freezing rain is possible across the Pee Dee early Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable weather to end the week, brief freezing rain possible inland on Sunday
Horry County police said 22-year-old Tyshiem Connor is charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Police make arrest in deadly December shooting on Waccamaw Boulevard

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand nonprofit for teens in need of new vehicle after weekend crash
Photo from plane crash at Lake Murray
Witness: “They were drenched in water” - No injuries reported after plane crashes on Lake Murray
Dr. Marcelo Hochman, a plastic surgeon from Charleston County, speaks during a news conference...
Lawmakers, doctors pushing bill to make it easier for hospitals to open, expand