Florence School District 3 to go virtual for two days due to rise in COVID case

(Pexels)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence School District 3 has decided to go virtual for a couple of days for all students and staff.

It has designated Friday, Jan. 14 and Tuesday, Jan. 18 as virtual days. Monday, Jan. 17, is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and all schools and offices will be closed.

The decision was made because of an increase in positive COVID cases as well as the rising number of staff and students who are in quarantine due to close contact with someone who has tested positive.

According to the Florence School District 3 COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 148 students who have tested positive for the virus and 49 district or school staff who have tested positive since Jan. 1.

Also, since the start of 2022, there have been 830 students in quarantine and 71 district or school staff in quarantine.

Students will be given assignments to complete during the two days and will return to a normal schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Maintenance staff at the schools will work to thoroughly clean all schools and offices.

