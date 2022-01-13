FIRST ALERT: Significant winter storm to impact the Carolinas this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Expect big travels issues in parts of the Carolinas as a strong winter storm arrives Sunday.

Temperatures will turn noticeably cooler by Saturday as clouds filter in and temperatures hold in the upper 40s. Despite the clouds, we’ll keep the day generally rain-free with the rain holding off until Sunday.

The winter storm will begin to arrive early Sunday morning, with the worst of the weather arriving through midday. Heavy rain is likely with some wintry mix possible for areas well inland.

HORRY AND GEORGETOWN COUNTY

Warmer weather near the coast will keep the winter weather chances very low across Horry and Georgetown County. Heavy rain is expected to arrive by late morning and continue most of the day. Rain totals will likely surpass 2″ in spots, bringing some needed relief to the drought conditions.

Winds will turn gusty as the storm system moves through Sunday afternoon. Expect wind gusts of 30+ mph through Sunday afternoon with improvements arriving after sunset.

PEE DEE, INCLUDING AREAS NEAR I-95

Our far inland areas, spots like Florence, Darlington, and Lumberton, will likely see a wintry mix to start Sunday morning before some warmer air can filter. This will likely be in the form of freezing rain, rain that falls as a liquid, and freezing on contact with things like cars and bridge overpasses. Some slick spots on the roadways will be possible Sunday morning before the transition to rain.

By noon, most spots will have climbed above freezing, bringing the end to the wintry mix. The rest of the day will feature heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain totals will climb to near 2″ in spots through Sunday evening.

ACROSS THE CAROLINAS

Big travel issues are expected to our west and north through Sunday night. Heavy freezing rain, sleet, and snow will be falling across a large section of central and western North Carolina. Expect very slick roadways with closures possible through the day. Anything left on the roadways will refreeze Sunday night, causing more issues into Monday morning.

Mainly rain along the coast with a wintry mix possible near I-95 (WMBF)

