Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Feds to investigate whether S.C. ‘unnecessarily’ institutionalizes people with mental illnesses

According to Justice Department officials, the investigation will examine whether South...
According to Justice Department officials, the investigation will examine whether South Carolina needlessly segregates individuals with mental illness in adult care homes, known in the State as community residential care facilities, by failing to provide integrated community-based mental health services.(Story Blocks (Generic photo))
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced on Wednesday that it has opened an investigation under the Americans with Disabilities Act into whether the state of South Carolina subjects adults with mental illness to unnecessary institutionalization and risk of institutionalization in adult care homes.

According to Justice Department officials, the investigation will examine whether South Carolina needlessly segregates individuals with mental illness in adult care homes, known in the State as community residential care facilities, by failing to provide integrated community-based mental health services.

Before the announcement of the investigation, the department said it informed the governor’s office and the attorney general’s office of the investigation.

“People with disabilities have too often been unlawfully isolated in institutions, including state psychiatric hospitals and adult care homes,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division will continue to defend the rights of individuals with mental illness to access the community-based services they need and to participate fully in community living.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach has died from his injuries.
Coroner’s office: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach dies in hospital
Crews are still working to determine what sparked a house fire in Pawleys Island that left a...
Coroner identifies couple killed in Pawleys Island house fire; investigation ongoing
A winter storm will bring snow and ice to the central and western Carolinas with rain for most...
FIRST ALERT: Not as cold this afternoon, winter storm for parts of the Carolinas this weekend
Report: 1 killed after shots fired in Conway area
A high-speed chase in Lumberton ended in a deadly crash late Tuesday night.
One dead, two injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.C.

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand nonprofit for teens in need of new vehicle after weekend crash
.
VIDEO: Spearman calls on Florence One to start taking steps to consolidate with Florence Four
VIDEO: Marion County Council approves resolution supporting completion of I-73
VIDEO: Marion County Council approves resolution supporting completion of I-73
.
VIDEO: One dead, two injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.C.
.
VIDEO: Man pleads guilty in deadly Conway shooting, sentenced to 20 years in prison