FBI looking for witnesses after body found on Blue Ridge Parkway in NC

Calderon's Rhode Island driver’s license photo and the 2018 Chevy Equinox Florida license plate KBY E67.(Source: FBI)
By ANISA SNIPES
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - FBI Charlotte and the National Park Service are looking for information after a Rhode Island man’s body was found along Blue Ridge Parkway.

Officials said Josue Calderon, 33, of Rhode Island was found dead near milepost 289.8 in Blowing Rock on Oct. 9, 2021.

Calderon is said to have traveled with two other men in a 2018 silver Chevy Equinox with Florida license plate reading: KBY E67 from Rhode Island to North Carolina.

We’re told officials need more information from the public in order to develop a more detailed timeline.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or the National Park Service tip line at 1-888-653-0009.

