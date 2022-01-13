FBI looking for witnesses after body found on Blue Ridge Parkway in NC

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - FBI Charlotte and the National Park Service are looking for information after a Rhode Island man’s body was found along Blue Ridge Parkway.

Officials said Josue Calderon, 33, of Rhode Island was found dead near milepost 289.8 in Blowing Rock on Oct. 9, 2021.

Calderon is said to have traveled with two other men in a 2018 silver Chevy Equinox with Florida license plate reading: KBY E67 from Rhode Island to North Carolina.

We’re told officials need more information from the public in order to develop a more detailed timeline.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or the National Park Service tip line at 1-888-653-0009.

