Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’

FILE - The YouTube app is shown on an iPad on March 20, 2018.
FILE - The YouTube app is shown on an iPad on March 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – More than 80 fact checking organizations are calling on YouTube to address what they say is rampant misinformation on the platform.

In a letter to CEO Susan Wojcicki published Wednesday, the groups say the Google-owned video platform is “one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide.”

YouTube’s efforts to address the problem, they say, are proving insufficient.

“What we do not see is much effort by YouTube to implement policies that address the problem,” the letter says. “On the contrary, YouTube is allowing its platform to be weaponized by unscrupulous actors to manipulate and exploit others, and to organize and fundraise themselves.”

The problem, these groups said, is especially rampant in non-English speaking countries and the global south.

The fact checkers are all members of the International Fact Checking Network and include Rappler in the Philippines, Africa Check, Science Feedback in France and dozens of other groups. They lambasted YouTube, saying it frames discussions about disinformation as a “false dichotomy” of deleting or not deleting content.

Displaying fact-checked information is more effective than deleting content, the fact checkers wrote.

They propose that YouTube focuses on providing context and debunks that are “clearly superimposed” on videos. They also called for YouTube to act against repeat offenders and beef up efforts against misinformation in languages other than English.

In a statement, YouTube spokesperson Elena Hernandez said the company has “invested heavily in policies and products in all countries we operate to connect people to authoritative content, reduce the spread of borderline misinformation, and remove violative videos.”

She called fact checking “a crucial tool to help viewers make their own informed decisions,” but added that it is “one piece of a much larger puzzle to address the spread of misinformation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach has died from his injuries.
Coroner’s office: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach dies in hospital
Crews are still working to determine what sparked a house fire in Pawleys Island that left a...
Coroner identifies couple killed in Pawleys Island house fire; investigation ongoing
A winter storm will bring snow and ice to the central and western Carolinas with rain for most...
FIRST ALERT: Not as cold this afternoon, winter storm for parts of the Carolinas this weekend
Report: 1 killed after shots fired in Conway area
A high-speed chase in Lumberton ended in a deadly crash late Tuesday night.
One dead, two injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.C.

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand nonprofit for teens in need of new vehicle after weekend crash
.
VIDEO: Spearman calls on Florence One to start taking steps to consolidate with Florence Four
VIDEO: Marion County Council approves resolution supporting completion of I-73
VIDEO: Marion County Council approves resolution supporting completion of I-73
.
VIDEO: One dead, two injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.C.
.
VIDEO: Man pleads guilty in deadly Conway shooting, sentenced to 20 years in prison