Dozens of new jobs coming to Pee Dee after $30M investment by textiles manufacturer

The $30 million investment by Fiber Industries will create 50 new jobs in Darlington County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – News jobs are coming to the Pee Dee after a textiles manufacturer announced plans to expand their operations in Darlington County.

According to a press release from Gov. Henry McMaster’s office, the more than $30 million investment by Fiber Industries will create 50 new positions.

Fiber Industries produces polyester staple fiber for high-end performance fabrics, workwear, knit goods, the automotive industry, and more.

The company currently employers more than 300 people at their facility at 1000 E. McIver Road.

The governor’s office said the company’s expansion includes increased capacity through the restoration and modernization of production lines. Fiber Industries will also reportedly use the additional investment to install state-of-the-art control systems and increase warehouse space.

The company expects to complete the expansion project in early 2023.

“We congratulate Fiber Industries’ continued success in South Carolina and the additional jobs it is creating in the Darlington County community,” McMaster said. “We’ve worked hard to create a pro-business environment in South Carolina, and Fiber Industries’ new expansion is further evidence that our strategy is paying off.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the Fiber Industries expansion project, officials say.

The council also awarded Darlington County a $300,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with the costs of building improvements.

If you are interested in submitting a job application with Fiber Industries, click here.

